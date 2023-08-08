READING, Pa. - It's a building that was erected near the turn of the century.

"People don't realize all the stars have to line up to be able to do a development right,” said Alan Shuman, with Shuman Development Group.

Its restoration dreamed up near the end of another.

"It started back in 1999 when I thought this was one of the finest buildings in downtown Reading with its beautiful neoclassical facade,” Shuman said.

But after numerous owners, foreclosures and years of vacancy.

"The state provided some grant money to restore the terra cotta on the front of the building," said Shuman. "Those fifty-foot-tall Corinthian columns on the front are some of the finest terra cotta work in the state of Pennsylvania."

The Berks County Trust building at 35 North 6th Street is about to be restored to its former glory, but instead of being just a bank, it will have a Visions Federal Credit Union and numerous dining options with a new food court.

"National Park Service is overseeing the whole project and the restoration and so we've got this high standard that we are achieving here,” said John Miller with Reading Bucket Service.

The restoration of the building from the outside to the inside didn't come without its challenges but developers say they hope it stands as a positive visual symbol for the city of Reading.

"I'm hoping that when some of these other people look at doing projects in downtown Reading, they'll come in here and see what things can be if they're actually restored," added Shuman.

The building is set to open its doors to the public in the next few weeks.

"Our task is to put a building back together in such a way that you can't actually tell that we were there in the first place, and I think we've achieved that with this project,” said Miller.