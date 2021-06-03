NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... West Chester, Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Coatesville, Downingtown, Conshohocken, Ambler, Birdsboro, and Collegeville. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 337. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 330. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 17 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED