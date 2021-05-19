BERKS, Pa. | The Berks County VA is on a new mission: vaccinating those who have served our country.
"You should take advantage of it. It's the right thing to do," said the Berks VA Director, Ken Lebron.
A veterans' vaccine clinic is coming to the Cherry Street office in Center City Reading on Saturday morning. According to the latest numbers from the Lebanon V-A Medical Center, there are more than 450 veterans in Berks County who aren't vaccinated yet. Lebron says the VA Medical Center is making a push.
"They just want to make sure that they make a more targeted and expansive outreach into our veterans community," he said. "[Making] direct calls, making appointments, to receive vaccinations."
Lebron says the vaccine has been getting mixed reviews from veterans.
"We see people who are all for it, they've already been fully vaccinated and we have other who are reluctant to get the vaccinated for one concern or another," he noted.
On Saturday, veterans, their spouses and home caregivers can receive the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine with the help of the VA medical staff and volunteers.
"A law enforcement motorcycle club, Thin Blue Lines, is going to be present, active and retired military police and veterans will be helping us distribute as well as a volunteer barber at a front lines barber shop," Lebron told 69 News.
Lebron also noted, just being at a place veterans can feel comfortable can make the difference.
"We want to impress upon our veterans community that this is the right choice to be making for the community as a whole," he said.