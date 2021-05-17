BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal primary.
In Berks County, people will pick the nominees for treasurer, coroner, and Common Pleas judge. Voters in some communities will also pick nominees for school and government leaders.
There are four statewide questions on the ballot. Two involve how the government handles disaster emergency declarations. The third has to do with providing loans to fire companies.
The last question is about a proposal to amend the constitution that says people are protected equally under the law regardless of race or ethnicity.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The county also has two drop boxes for people to return mail-in ballots at the Services Center in Reading and the Ag Center in Bern Township. Ballots must be dropped off by 8:00 p.m.
After the polls close, join 69 News for Election results. Our coverage will air at 9:00 p.m. on WFMZ-TV and WFMZ.com.