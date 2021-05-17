BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal primary.

In Berks County, people will pick the nominees for treasurer, coroner, and Common Pleas judge. Voters in some communities will also pick nominees for school and government leaders.

There are four statewide questions on the ballot. Two involve how the government handles disaster emergency declarations. The third has to do with providing loans to fire companies.

The last question is about a proposal to amend the constitution that says people are protected equally under the law regardless of race or ethnicity.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The county also has two drop boxes for people to return mail-in ballots at the Services Center in Reading and the Ag Center in Bern Township. Ballots must be dropped off by 8:00 p.m.

After the polls close, join 69 News for Election results. Our coverage will air at 9:00 p.m. on WFMZ-TV and WFMZ.com.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.