WYOMISSING, Pa. -- Think of it as a missing piece.
"We see that gap in some areas," said Ashley Nagle, the site launch clinical manager of The Mission Autism Clinic in Wyomissing.
In a complex puzzle,
"And that's where we like to go to provide those services. It's a great location to add services that aren't available now."
The Mission Autism Clinic in Wyomissing is the first of its kind in Berks County, providing families who have kids with autism something in their own backyard.
"A lot of agencies now they can have wait lists up to one to two years so if someone wants to get in sooner than that they're driving a long distance or waiting for something to open up," Nagle said.
Those involved in setting up this clinic say the need for in-person interaction is even bigger to give kids a space to grow.
"To teach socially significant behaviors to our learners to make sure they're happy that they're independent in their lives," she said. "The new clinic has a number of neat spaces including this Playroom where kids can work on their motor skills. We have a trampoline we have crash pads so kids can get out all their wiggles and giggles but we also have a natural environment teaching room."
The Mission Autism Clinic will hold its grand opening Friday at 3:30, with a ribbon cutting at 4. If you're interested in the clinic, you can visit its website.
"Our main phone number is on there as well and when they call they'll be in contact with our program coordinators to get them started in the intake process,"