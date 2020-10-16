CUMRU TWP., Pa. | A new highway sign now stands at the interchange of Route 222 and Mohns Hill Road in Cumru Township.
"Mahlon was a unique community servant," said state Rep. Mark Gillen (R-128th).
The stretch of road is now dedicated to Corp. Mahlon L. Fink, a local World War II veteran who served in the Marines.
"He was humble, he was devoted to his family, he was a caring person," Gillen said.
Fink was a student at Reading High School when World War II broke out.
"He carried a penny onto Iwo Jima because he didn't want to arrive broke,” Gillen said.
Fink is known for his endless war stories, like that penny one, and for his bravery. While overseas, he was injured during the battle of Iwo Jima and later received a Purple Heart for his service.
"When you couple that with the humility, the decency, the public service, the hard work that embodied that life, that's a rare man," Gillen said.
Fink returned to his roots after his time in the military and worked as a self-employed painter and decorator in Berks County for more than 50 years before retiring. He died last year at age 93.
"We were very, very lucky to have a man of his caliber call Berks County his home," said state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th).
Gillen and Schwank joined members of Fink's family and other veterans to unveil the new highway sign Thursday morning, a symbol of the community's love, appreciation and admiration for their hometown hero.
"This was an individual who dedicated his life to his family first and foremost but to his country and his community as well," Schwank said.