CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - It's madness in Morgantown.
It's the first March Madness tournament for Berks County's first sportsbook. Crowds are filling the seats of the Barstool Sportsbook at the Hollywood Casino Morgantown as the first games tip off.
"People can come in, enjoy incredible food, have a great time and watch all the games," said Marc Guastella, general manager of the Hollywood Casino Morgantown.
The sportsbook is busy, bursting with bet slips and bites that are special-made for the tournament.
"We're gonna be here for like 5, 6 hours so plenty of time to eat," quipped David Torriero, who is visiting the sportsbook from South Philly with his son, Kyle. "Watching the games, betting the games, having a great time."
"Heard this was open," said Kyle Torriero. "It was an hour drive, but we still made it here. There's about 10 of us here, so far, good time."
Along with the games on the screens and the drinks in the glasses is a sense of togetherness that many people haven't felt in quite some time. This is the first time since 2019 that many have felt comfortable enough to get together to watch the tournament.
"Love the big tournament," said David Torriero. March madness is the best."
On Saint Patrick's Day, it's their lucky day.