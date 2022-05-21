A couple years ago, Erin Azar had recently had her third child, and was feeling like she needed a change, mentally a physically, so she decided to go for a jog
"I've always hated running," she said, "running was terrifying to me my whole life. But I didn't have any other choice were far from gyms and everything."
She said she tied on a worn-down pair of sneakers and told herself, "I'm going to try and run a mile. And I did that for 30 days just to build the, you know, habit of it. And in that time, even that first mile, I felt like a little, I don't know, relief of some sort and I'm like 'I've got to keep this going so I don't lose it.'"
She had a hard time finding running videos for ordinary people like herself, she said. "I'm on social media searching like.
mom running, said Azar, "but everything that came up was
like the Instagram running models. And so I thought, why not just
post what I want to see on social media?"
Her relatable "struggle running" social media posts caught on, and before long she had hundreds of thousands of people following her journey as "Mrs. Space Cadet," which she chose in reference to her childhood nickname.
She eventually did get to run the NYC Marathon, and got to meet some of her social media supporters in person, which was an emotional experience all around. "People were screaming and crying," she said, "and then I would scream and cry."
Azar is currently training for the Chicago Marathon, where she will be raising money for Parkinson's research. She says committing to big events like Marathons helps her keep motivated. "You can't just like sign up and be like, 'I'll train later,' you really to keep running," she said, "and raising money for Parkinson's research is in a special to me because my dad has parkinson's disease, soo. that is also a big motivator to keep going."
To see more of her in action, follow Azar on Instagra or TikTok or go to mrsspacecadet.com.