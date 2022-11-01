PHILADEPHIA — The Phillies faithful from Berks County and beyond packed into Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday night for Game 3 of the World Series, which turned out to be a homerun derby for the Phils.

One couple from Sinking Spring, though, found themselves cheering for a player on the Houston Astros, even as they sat in their Phillies gear.

"I played college baseball with Chas McCormick," said Tanner Rahauser. "Good friends of ours. Just so happy and so thrilled that he's here in the spotlight."

The couple said they will cheer for the Phillies, except for when their friend from West Chester and Millersville University is up at the plate.

"It's just so surreal. We're so happy for him," said Gretchen Rahauser. "Obviously, we're Phillies fans, but we're cheering him on, too, and we just hope for success on both sides."

The Phillies finished the night with a 7-0 win. They will play Game 4 against the Astros on Wednesday.