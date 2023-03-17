EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Berks County couple is on a mission to help people impacted by the Norfolk Southern train crash in Ohio.

Currently, they are packing up to head to the PA-Ohio border, they say, to deliver much-needed supplies to people in need.

"I care about people, and I think people need to care about each other more," said Marci Shelton Bortz, owner of Hair We Are.

Saturday morning, the Exeter Township hair stylist is putting the scissors aside for a day, for the five-hour drive.

"First of all, it shouldn't have happened," said Bortz. "Because they should've had more regulations on the railroad."

The Bortz's are heading to the East Palestine, Ohio area, where the train derailment has left people on edge, feeling like they can't use the items they need. They're bringing all of the things they have been collecting, thanks to generous community members.

"Blankets, baby food, formula," said Bortz. "Every single thing in their house was contaminated. Toys, they need wipes, toilet paper, paper towels."

They've also received just under $200 in monetary donations to buy blankets and other essentials.

"I'm the driver and the muscle. She's the brains behind it, and we work together," said Brian Bortz, owner of Bortzy's Garage. "My dad will be passed ten years this year, and he was a truck driver. He always used to stop and help people on the side of the road."

The couple is packing up their Yukon with the items and filling up an attached trailer with cases of water.

They say they are thankful for the support they've received; however, they are looking to collect even more donations.

If they receive enough, they say they will take another five-hour trip to the border.

"If it would happen here, I would hope someone would take the time to help us if we needed it," said Brian.