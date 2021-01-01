St. Joseph Medical Center first baby of 2021
Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center

BERN TWP., Pa. - A Berks County couple are starting the new year with a precious addition to their young family.

Madelyn Price and Andrew Barlow of Reading welcomed their daughter into the world Friday morning.

Baby Girl Barlow was born at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township at 9:02 a.m., making her the hospital's first baby to be born in 2021.

She weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

Now, it's up to mom and dad to give her a name.

Congratulations, Madelyn and Andrew!

St. Joseph Medical Center first baby of 2021

Madelyn Price and Andrew Barlow enjoy time with their newborn daughter at St. Joseph Medical Center. Baby Girl Barlow is the hospital's first baby of the new year, born at 9:02 a.m. Friday.

Reading Hospital's first baby of the new year -- Brycen Thomas Eberly -- was born at 4:22 a.m.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.