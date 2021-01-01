BERN TWP., Pa. - A Berks County couple are starting the new year with a precious addition to their young family.
Madelyn Price and Andrew Barlow of Reading welcomed their daughter into the world Friday morning.
Baby Girl Barlow was born at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township at 9:02 a.m., making her the hospital's first baby to be born in 2021.
She weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.
Now, it's up to mom and dad to give her a name.
Congratulations, Madelyn and Andrew!
Reading Hospital's first baby of the new year -- Brycen Thomas Eberly -- was born at 4:22 a.m.