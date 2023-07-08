RICHMOND TWP., Pa. -- A Berks County man is facing two assault charges after police found a woman dead in his home, but more serious charges could be coming once the autopsy is complete.

"It is sad. It's very sad. We're all a very tight community," said Tammy Hartman, who lives right across from the home on Middletown Rd. in Richmond Township that is now a crime scene.

The man police say is responsible is 46-year-old Harrison Boakye. A 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in his house. EMS could not revive her. Hartman saw the emergency services roll in just before 9:00 in the morning Friday.

"A coroner's van pulled in, first it was an ambulance, so we knew something was wrong," said Hartman.

Hartman said the woman was Boakye's partner, and the couple had been fighting in the past.

"Due to knowing domestic issues prior, we kind of thought maybe she'd had enough. We weren't sure, but yeah so we were very shocked when we did hear that she was deceased," said Hartman.

Hartman also said the couple had two kids, and she asked a detective if they were safe.

"He told us what he could. He said domestic, and then we said are the kids okay? And he said yes," said Hartman.

Boakye is now facing charges of simple and aggravated assault, but his court docket specifically says "depending upon results of autopsy, murder charges may be filed."

"The thing is you don't know what goes on behind closed doors. They seemed like the perfect family. They just put new equipment out there for the kids," said Hartman.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the autopsy will be performed on Monday. The cause of death and any new charges connected with that will likely be announced on Tuesday.