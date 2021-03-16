READING, Pa. – The Berks County COVID-19 Response Task Force has published a report on the county's response to the pandemic, and its findings —and reviews — are mixed.
The task force was created in August 2020 by the Berks County Community Foundation, the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, and United Way of Berks County. To inform the report, Holleran Consulting LLC, a research firm, was contracted to conduct an independent community survey.
One Berks County commissioner says he would have liked to see a broader reach.
"Really it was only under 40 people they surveyed," said Commissioner Vice Chair Kevin Barnhardt. "It was mostly their stakeholders. Mostly people on their task force. It really doesn't, for me, represent the larger community."
Those behind the report say the pandemic has served to magnify already existing issues like addiction, homelessness and food insecurity.
"The recommendations will vary in how they get pursued and implemented," said Kevin Murphy, president of the Berks County Community Foundation, "but I have no doubt that all of the partners that were involved in this process are committed to seeing it through."
Murphy added, "Certainly, some things we were better prepared for, some things we never could have expected would happen. This was an opportunity to step back and reflect on all those. When this happens in the future, what we need to do to be better prepared."
One of the findings, as has been discussed extensively by health leaders and county officials over the past several months, is what some say is the growing need for an established county health department.
"We believe that the community needs to have this discussion," Murphy said. "Do we want to have a local place health department? What would it look like? Would it involve more than one county or would it just be Berks County?"
As the topic of a county health department remains at the forefront, other regional counties like Delaware are already pushing forward with their plans. Berks continues to review its options.
"It's a significant ask and a significant endeavor to try to start up a county health department," said Barnhardt. "I'm not saying I'm for or against it. I'm still doing a lot of information gathering."
Another concern, also previously reported, involves ongoing communication breakdowns between the state and the county. Local communication was deemed adequate but not exceptional.
"I think the communication issues at all levels of government were pretty profoundly challenged," Murphy said. "I think there's a role for groups like the Chamber and the United Way and the Community Foundation — all counterparts around the state to advocate for public policy for communication across the state."
While the report sits on the table, the pandemic fight continues, as Berks residents await more vaccine and get closer to the mass vaccination site.
"Co-County Wellness has their phone system ready to go," said Barnhardt. "We are going to, within the next week or two, have the software package to do registration."