MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — While COVID-19 numbers are not what they once were, Pennsylvania health officials still feel free testing sites are necessary.

"COVID is still there. We still have positive cases," said Frank Hamard with AMI Health. "People still need to be tested for traveling purposes, for work purposes or for personal use."

Hamard oversees logistics for the Berks County Intermediate Unit testing site in Muhlenberg Township.

"The state was looking to have IUs host sites so that we would be promoting those throughout our school systems and providing 70,000 students and their families with the information for free testing options related to COVID-19," said Jill Hackman, the BCIU's executive director.

This is a continuation of the AMI site that used to be on Route 183 in Bern Township. It provides PCR, rapid antigen and take-home tests for free.

The AMI testing site will be at the BCIU through December, with the option for the Pennsylvania Department of Health to extend the contract based on need.

"You can come, if you feel that you've been exposed or you're not feeling well. It's really up to you," said Hamard. "You can come in for any reason whatsoever."

The site has been averaging about 30 patients a week, but it expects there could be an increase in the coming weeks.

"The priority was how do we provide that access to our families and students but also give that relief to our health system as well," Hackman said. "So that if you needed a home test or a rapid test, you could come here to IU 14 and receive that through AMI and our drive-thru testing center, and not have to put that strain on the healthcare system."

Testing is available weekdays from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. at 1111 Commons Blvd.