A state-supported COVID-19 testing site in Berks County is offering more options.

The site in the DirectLink parking lot off Route 183 in Bern Township now offers three forms of testing.

You can get point of care tests where tests are done and results are analyzed on-site in a matter of minutes.

You can also pick up at-home tests and you can continue to get what's known as a PCR test, which can take about 72 hours to get results.

This site is one of seven that the state health department operates.

The COVID-19 site is located on the parking lot of Directlink Technologies at 2561 Bernville Road (Route 183) in Bern Township.

The planned hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. 

