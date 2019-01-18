Berks craft breweries team up again to restore statue

William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States, is credited with bringing economic growth to many parts of the country, including Reading. That's part of the reason he has a statue in City Park. Now, there's a joint effort to raise funds to refurbish the statue by the way of craft beer.
"McKinley's platform, when he was running for president, was returning the United States to prosperity," said Kirby Powell, co-owner of Maxatawny Township-based Saucony Creek Brewing Co., which is part of a group brewing a limited-run beer that will help raise the money to restore the monument.
The beer is aptly named "McKinley's Prosperity Stout."
"The ingredients in the beer are milk and honey," said Powell. "Milk and honey is associated with a prosperous country."
Saucony Creek teamed with Reading-based Oakbrook Brewing Co.; West Reading-based Broken Chair and Chatty Monks brewing companies; and Hamburg-based 1787 Brewing Co. in June to brew a beer to raise money to restore the Frederick Lauer statue, just feet away from McKinley's statue.
The McKinley monument was erected in 1905, four years after McKinley's assassination.
"We could really see areas of the base that we were seeing half-inch gaps," said Reading City Councilwoman Donna Reed.
Reed came forward with the idea to mend the memorial because of her special connection to McKinley. Her great uncle, Dr. Harvey Kauffman, was a veterinarian to McKinley's horses at the White House.
She hopes the effort is a success, just like the one that helped the Lauer memorial.
"As you enjoy this, you will also be helping to preserve a piece of history," Reed said.
McKinley's Prosperity Stout will debut at the Reading Fire + Ice Festival.