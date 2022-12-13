READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Brookline Park back in March during a brawl involving students.

During a press conference Tuesday, the D.A. said two shooters, Anthony Boria, 18 and Julian Evans, are charged with 3rd degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and other charges.

A third person, Henry Madera Jr., is also facing charges for involvement in the fight and fatal shooting. He was arrested Tuesday in Florida.

.@BerksDA & @ReadingPolice1 announce the arrests of Julian Evans, Anthony Boria, & Henry Madera Jr. for a playground #shooting last March that left 1 teen dead & 3 others injured … the latest on @69News pic.twitter.com/pZguZcVpoS — Caitlin Rearden (@CaitlinRearden) December 13, 2022

All three are in police custody.

Amiere Tyhee Bibbs, 18, was found dead at the scene when police arrived. Three other students were shot, as well, police say.

"It was to be a fistfight, however someone introduced firearms to this fistfight," said D.A. Adams during the press conference.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the community, including in the Governor Mifflin School District where the victims were all students.

During the press conference officials said three guns were used in the incident, resulting in the discovery of 43 shell casings in this shooting. The three guns Adams says, were fired by the three defendants.

Authorities said the fight could’ve involved anywhere from 15 to 30 individuals. Police say video of the incident was captured on cellphone.

Adams says all three defendants gave false testimonies in court saying they were not present at the park that day. All three are also charged with perjury.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WATCH: The entire press conference can be seen below: