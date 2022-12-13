READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams is set to announce arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Brookline Park back in March during a brawl involving students.

The D.A. has set a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to make the announcement.

Amiere Tyhee Bibbs, 18, was found dead at the scene when police arrived.

Three other students were shot, as well.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the community, including in the Governor Mifflin School District where the victims were all students.

Governor Mifflin High School students were involved in the shooting, according to a statement posted on the school district's website.

Authorities said the fight could’ve involved anywhere from 15 to 30 individuals.

