BERN TWP., Pa. - A Bern Township man accused of dealing methamphetamine was doing business out of his car and the hotel room he called home, according to the Berks County district attorney's office.
The DA's detectives announced Friday their arrest of Moses Gonzalez, 40, who lived in a room at the Econo Lodge Airport hotel on Route 183.
They said their investigation found that Gonzalez was selling meth both from his hotel room and from a 2001 Nissan Sentra.
Investigators said they apprehended the suspect Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township and then executed a pair of warrants to search the hotel room and the car.
Inside the room, authorities said they found plastic bags containing bulk methamphetamine and powdered cocaine, a 9mm handgun, a .32 caliber handgun, a cellphone, digital scales, and miscellaneous packaging material and paraphernalia.
Inside the car, the detectives said they located a .380 caliber handgun, numerous cellphones, a small bag of suspected meth, $4,141 in cash, and miscellaneous paraphernalia.
The seized drugs have a total street value of more than $25,000, officials said.
Gonzalez was arraigned on multiple drug possession charges and committed to the Berks County Jail. A magisterial district judge set his bail at $150,000.