READING, Pa. - A California man who lost thousands of dollars in a "grandparent phone scam" helped law enforcement authorities in Berks County nab the three men they said are behind the crime.
The Berks County district attorney's office announced Friday the arrests of Ramon Peguero-Rosario, Jashua Noba-Nival, and Yeurys Peguero-Rosario as the suspects in the days-long scam.
Monday
The scam, according to detectives, began Monday, when one of the three suspects, posing as the victim's adult grandson, called the 67-year-old man in California and explained that he was in a car accident while driving to a funeral in Reading.
Detectives said the California man questioned the caller, as he did not sound like his grandson. The caller went on to say that he was under arrest, adding that he was texting while driving, ran a stop sign, and hit another vehicle that was occupied by a pregnant woman.
The caller asked the California man not to phone his parents and said that a public defender would be contacting him.
A few minutes later, detectives said one of the other suspects called the man and identified himself as his grandson's public defender. He advised the man that his grandson needed $6,800 in bail money for his court hearing on Tuesday. He was advised to send a package containing the cash, as well as a clean t-shirt for the hearing, to an address in Reading. The victim complied and sent the package overnight.
Tuesday
On Tuesday, detectives said the "public defender" called the California man again, advising him that the pregnant woman purportedly involved in the grandson's accident had died and that the grandson was now being charged with manslaughter. The "public defender" told the man that he would be receiving a call from his boss.
A few minutes later, detectives said another suspect called the California man and identified himself as a public defender. He advised the victim to send another t-shirt, a COVID-19 mask, and $5,000 in cash overnight to the same address in Reading. Again, the man complied.
The California man said he then reached out to his grandson as well as his grandson's parents and realized that he had fallen victim to a scam. He then contacted the Berks County district attorney's office.
Wednesday
The DA's detectives said the man agreed to help them by overnighting another package to the same address on Wednesday and providing the tracking number and guaranteed delivery time to the "public defender."
Thursday
The next day, the detectives and Reading police officers conducted an undercover operation, during which they observed a vehicle occupied by three men approach the city address, which was not disclosed by authorities. One of the suspects got out of the car and waited by the address, while the other two men parked around the corner.
The package was delivered at 8:29 a.m. and retrieved by the waiting suspect, according to the detectives, who then apprehended all three men and charged them with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy. They were committed to the Berks County Jail. A judge set each of their bail at $250,000.