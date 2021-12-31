Pennsylvania State Police trooper patrol car

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. — Authorities have confirmed that they're investigating the deaths of two people in Berks County earlier this week as a case of murder-suicide.

Pennsylvania State Police said their troopers responded late Tuesday morning to a 911 hang-up call from a home in the 300 block of Poplar Street in Ruscombmanor Township, just outside Fleetwood.

The troopers said they arrived to find an 82-year-old man dead outside the home and an 84-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Officials have not released any other information, including the victims' names and how they died, but Berks County District Attorney John Adams told 69 News on Friday that their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

PSP Troop L's Reading-based criminal investigation unit is handling the case, which it initially described only as a death investigation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.