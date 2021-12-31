RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. — Authorities have confirmed that they're investigating the deaths of two people in Berks County earlier this week as a case of murder-suicide.
Pennsylvania State Police said their troopers responded late Tuesday morning to a 911 hang-up call from a home in the 300 block of Poplar Street in Ruscombmanor Township, just outside Fleetwood.
The troopers said they arrived to find an 82-year-old man dead outside the home and an 84-year-old woman dead inside the home.
Officials have not released any other information, including the victims' names and how they died, but Berks County District Attorney John Adams told 69 News on Friday that their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
PSP Troop L's Reading-based criminal investigation unit is handling the case, which it initially described only as a death investigation.