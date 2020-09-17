READING, Pa. - The public should soon learn more about the police shooting of an armed person in Reading last weekend.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thursday that he is planning to hold a news conference early next week, at which time he is expected to announce whether the RPD officers were justified in their actions.
The officers were responding to the report of a domestic dispute in the area of South Eighth and Franklin streets around 7 a.m. Sunday, when they encountered Lakim Jahaad Miller-Nock pointing a gun at them, authorities said.
The officers said they fired multiple shots when Miller-Nock refused their commands to drop the firearm.
Miller-Nock was last reported to be in critical but stable condition at Reading Hospital, according to the district attorney's office.
Adams said the investigation by his detectives has included numerous interviews with the officers involved as well as residents of the neighborhood who witnessed the events that happened before, during, and after the shooting.
The investigators have also reviewed video from the officers' body cameras as well as video recorded by surveillance cameras in the area.
Anyone who has information about the case and hasn't spoken with detectives is asked to contact the district attorney's office by calling 610-478-7171.