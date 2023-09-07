BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Be it a dangerous fugitive on the run, a robbery, or a long-ago cold case, rewards are often offered, and increased, to help close the case.

"I think in this case, and in many cases, the police need the public's assistance to help them find the person,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. “The police can't be anywhere and everywhere all the time."

But what if multiple people spot a suspect or provide info that leads to an arrest or apprehension?

"Clearly, we have had some situations with Crime Alert Berks County where we have received numerous tips from numerous people, and we will pay out rewards for tips to many people,” said Adams.

According to District Attorney John Adams, once an arrest occurs, arrangements can be made to pay the tipster in cash.

"Tip money is paid out well before the case is prosecuted,” Adams said. “Tip money pay-outs are not dependent on the prosecution of the case."

Adams says some tipsters are comfortable identifying themselves, while others prefer to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

"The tipster is given a code number. The tipster's name is never used. Based upon that number, a meeting is set up and cash is provided to that tipster."

He says be it a wanted fugitive or someone who is known to commit a crime, you still have to consider your safety first.

"Don't try to apprehend this person yourself. Call law enforcement, and we encourage anyone and everyone to do so."

It all amounts to an added incentive to get more people to help police catch suspects.

"The bottom line is we are offering these rewards in many of these situations because we want the public to help,” Adams said.