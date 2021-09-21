Berks County District Attorney John Adams presents check to South Heidelberg police for body cameras

Berks County District Attorney John Adams, center, presents a check to South Heidelberg Township police Cpl. Matthew Hook, left, and Thomas Byrne, right, chairman of the township's board of supervisors, right. The township will use the money to purchase body cameras for its police officers.

 South Heidelberg Township Police Department

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — More police officers in Berks County will soon be equipped with body cameras.

District Attorney John Adams presented South Heidelberg Township with a check for $15,126, which will help cover the cost of cameras for the police department's officers.

Police Cpl. Matthew Hook and Thomas Byrne, chairman of the township's board of supervisors, accepted the donation at the board's workshop meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Leon Grim said the cameras will not only enhance the safety of his officers, but "help criminal investigations with video recording as an impartial eyewitness to police contacts."

South Heidelberg's 12 full-time and 5 part-time police officers provide 24/7 coverage to the township as well as Heidelberg Township and the boroughs of Robesonia and Wernersville.

