SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — More police officers in Berks County will soon be equipped with body cameras.
District Attorney John Adams presented South Heidelberg Township with a check for $15,126, which will help cover the cost of cameras for the police department's officers.
Police Cpl. Matthew Hook and Thomas Byrne, chairman of the township's board of supervisors, accepted the donation at the board's workshop meeting on Tuesday.
Chief Leon Grim said the cameras will not only enhance the safety of his officers, but "help criminal investigations with video recording as an impartial eyewitness to police contacts."
South Heidelberg's 12 full-time and 5 part-time police officers provide 24/7 coverage to the township as well as Heidelberg Township and the boroughs of Robesonia and Wernersville.