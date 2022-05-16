READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams says ghost guns are spreading further out from the Philadelphia metro area where they've been more prolific into the surrounding counties including here in Berks.
"We are seeing ghost guns much more often than we saw them a year ago," says Adams.
Since ghost guns are purchased in parts and assembled and there's no serial number, they're harder to trace; but that's just part of the problem according to Adams.
He says they're ending up in the hands of people who shouldn't have guns.
"When you permit someone to buy the parts, it's not illegal to buy the parts of the gun, then they assemble the parts," says Adams. "Once that gun is assembled, it's now illegal for those specific individuals to possess."
Adams says gun violence is a major issue but crimes committed with guns aren't committed by lawful gun owners and the availability of ghost guns is making it easier for criminals to access weapons.
The DA says the kits available to assemble ghost guns are sometimes created to bypass the legal purchase process.
"It's a growing problem that needs to be addressed, not only here in Berks County, but in Pennsylvania and frankly, in the United States," says Adams. "I'm hoping that we have some legislation to combat this issue in the near future."