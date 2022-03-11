READING, Pa. | Two men are dead following a shooting in Reading Thursday night.
Law enforcement responded to the scene just before midnight.
This recent shooting happened about two blocks away from another double-fatal shooting of two teens at a convenience store lot just a few weeks ago in Reading.
District Attorney John Adams says it's a reminder that too many firearms are on the streets.
"I was notified at about about 2:30 in the morning that we had a double homicide," said Adams.
Adams says it happened outside on Miltimore St.
"One was pronounced dead at the scene. And one was pronounced dead at the emergency room at reading hospital," he noted.
He says the investigation remains in its early stages. For hours Reading PD and the crime scene unit blocked off the road from Oley to W Greenwich street. Authorities could be seen investigating a car near the scene of the shooting.
"We want to obtain any evidence that could potentially lead us to the perpetrators of this crime, fingerprints, DNA," Adams said.
No one is in custody at this time. In the meantime, investigators are turning to the public for help.
"Someone out there knows something, someone out there saw something, please contact the Reading police or crime alert Berks County," Adams added.
Autopsies of the two men are scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. Again, if you have any information, you're asked to contact police.