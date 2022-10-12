SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center.

"They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all in agreement," Adams said during a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com. "The center must close, and the way it operates must change."

Adams and state Rep. Barry Jozwiak stood side by side, saying they want the Wernersville Community Corrections Center to close. They said they talked with Department of Corrections Secretary George Little, who has agreed to reduce the parolee population to 50.

"The secretary has responded and is willing to make some changes and meet with us to discuss the future of this facility," said Jozwiak, a Berks County Republican who served as the county's sheriff for 12 years and a state trooper for 25 years.

For Jozwiak and Adams, they said recent criminal incidents involving parolees have sparked the effort, including a recent drug-related incident that prompted a search.

"Which discovered a loaded semiautomatic rifle in the trunk of the car along with several loaded magazines," Jozwiak said. "This occurred within one mile of Conrad Weiser High School."

The school district joins South Heidelberg Township and neighboring municipalities in calling for the shutdown. The planned proposal also calls for the parolees to only be from Berks County.

"It gets rid of the gangbangers out of Philadelphia, some of the more serious offenders," Jozwiak said. "Berks County has its share, of course, but I think what you just said is probably true. They have family ties here."

Meanwhile, an ongoing zoning case remains tied up in the court system, as South Heidelberg continues to question if the state even has proper use to operate the facility.

"By the rulings by the local authority as well as the county, which confirmed our belief that we will indeed win at the commonwealth level," said Sean McKee, the South Heidelberg Township manager.

Overall, Adams and Jozwiak said they're pleased with the discussion they recently had with the Department of Corrections, and they hope to see changes coming soon.

"He understood the problem," Adams said of Little, "recognized it, understood changes need to be made and needed to be made immediately."