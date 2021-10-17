LEESPORT, Pa. -- A woman was shot dead and her husband gravely injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a domestic incident at a home on Centre Avenue Saturday night, according to authorities.
"A horrific incident in Leesport and our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they go through this," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
The District Attorney identified the woman as Heidi Lopez. According to investigators, she was shot by her husband Ernesto Lopez, who Adams said suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. We are told Ernesto Lopez is in grave condition.
Adams said detectives from his office were called to the scene.
"There were a number of family members in the residence at the time of this shooting. Many of those family members, including children witnessed this event and this very tragic and horrific domestic violence incident," said Adams.
According to Adams, Ernesto Lopez was taken to Reading Hospital.
One woman along Centre Avenue tells us she heard what sounded like gunshots.
"When the coroner showed up, I knew it was bad," said neighbor Lane Shober. "Now I'm a little shaken up and you just never know who's living next door," she said.
The District Attorney tells 69 News that the family's children are currently being cared for by another family member.