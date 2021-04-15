READING, Pa. — A Muhlenberg Township police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man inside a home in the township's Cherokee Ranch neighborhood last month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Thursday.
Adams said he determined the officer's use of deadly force against Stephen J. Hughes was warranted to ensure the safety of himself and a fellow officer.
The shooting happened on the afternoon of March 15, after the police had responded to a pair of 911 calls from the home in the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane. The caller reported that her uncle was being threatening and that she needed an officer as soon as possible.
Officers said they encountered Hughes, 62, in a second-floor bedroom with a knife, but he refused their commands to drop the potential weapon. One of the officers deployed a stun gun, but it had no effect, according to officials, who said that a second officer then fired a single shot from his department-issued gun and hit the man in the chest.
Hughes later died at the hospital. An autopsy determined that, at the time he was shot, he had a blood alcohol level of .268%, according to Adams, who noted that the amount is more than three times the legal limit to drive a vehicle in Pennsylvania.
Adams said his office's investigation revealed that the niece who twice called 911 did so on the advice of a mental health professional whom she had earlier contacted about the situation. Adams said she had advised the professional that her uncle, while intoxicated the day before, held a knife to her face and threatened to kill her. The niece was not physically harmed in that encounter.
Hughes' daughter later told 69 News that her father's recent battle with brain cancer left him in need of psychiatric treatment.