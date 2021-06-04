WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - A death investigation in Wernersville has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Berks County district attorney.
Authorities first swarmed to the home in the 300 block of North Walnut Street Wednesday night, and remained on scene through Thursday.
"We have been working on this matter for the last 24 hours," said Berks District Attorney John Adams, on Thursday, "but we finally got some more information (Thursday) morning and that's with the discovery that an incident did take place here."
Few details were released, with authorities only calling it a death investigation, but Adams said Friday morning that it was a murder-suicide.
He did not say who was involved or when the incident may have taken place, but stressed there is no danger to the public.
A news conference is planned for 1 p.m. Friday with the DA and South Heidelberg Township police to release more details, Adams said.