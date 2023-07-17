MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams said a domestic road rage incident that ended in suicide started in Maidencreek Township when a woman left her home in her car.

Adams says she was chased by Larry Bidelspach, in a different car.

"This chase took them on 222 south," said Adams. "They eventually ended up on Snyder Road, which then led them to go north on Route 61"

Both cars crashed while trying to turn from Route 61 onto Route 73 in Ontenlaunee Township.

"They both crash right there and as a result, the police then arrive soon thereafter, go to assist both motorists, and when the police went to assist Larry Bidelspach, he shot himself," Adams explained.

Bidelspach died. The woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot related injury. Officials said it was a reckless situation that put the public in danger too.

"These are two of the busiest roads in our county and here we have an individual who was shooting at another vehicle while he was pursuing that vehicle," Adams added. "Very dangerous to the motoring public. Thankfully no one else was impacted."