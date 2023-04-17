READING, Pa. - Three suspected drug dealers are behind bars after authorities say they'd been selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in Reading.

"They were being sold through a back window and through the door," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

According to officials, Jonathan Dinnis Fernandez, Hector Nieves-Castano and Luis Figueroa-Santiago dealt drugs from a home in the 800 block of Muhlenberg Street.

"It was being utilized for one thing and one thing only, to sell drugs," said Adams.

Authorities obtained a warrant and made the arrests last Thursday. They say they seized various items from the home, including drugs, a gun and ammo.

All three are charged with possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.

And the arrests didn't stop there.

Investigators say they did a reverse operation, posing as dealers.

Over the course of four hours authorities say they arrested 22 people.

"It's kind of a sad scenario that we were able to arrest that many people," said Adams.

Adams says his goal is to get users off the street and get them the help that they need.

"We want to get them into treatment. We want to break the cycle of addiction," said Adams.

As for the property itself, District Attorney John Adams says he hopes the city will get involved and the place will ultimately be condemned.