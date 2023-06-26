READING, Pa. - It was another weekend of gun violence in Reading involving teens.

The Reading Mayor's office issued a statement in light of the recent gun violence in the city and said tackling youth violence requires more than just a police response.

It says, in part, "Putting more police on the street would certainly help. However, it is not the answer to stop youth violence. The choices some of our young people are making needs to change."

This response follows another weekend of gun violence that left two teens injured.

Police say two teens were shot Saturday, near the corner of Front and Elm streets.

"Our city leadership needs to do something to protect the safety of our community," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "That needs to be the priority and I'm concerned that they are not making that a priority."

DA Adams said he doesn't have any current info regarding this most recent shooting, but he wants to see more action taken by the city.

"We need to deter people from acting out like these individuals acted out in the center of our city,' said Adams. "We need deterrents."

As for Saturday's shooting, police say a 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a 19-year-old was hit in the leg. They're expected to recover.

One of the things DA Adams would like to see?

"I'd like to see the number of police officers we have in our city increased by a lot," Adams said.

The city says hiring enough officers is difficult in Berks and beyond. The department has 158 officers, which includes 5 new hires and seven recent police academy grads.

"Public safety needs to be a priority and until we get it right, we're going to continue to have these conversations," Adams added.