BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney confirms police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
DA John Adams says members of the District Attorney's Office and police are at the scene in the unit block of Butlers Lane in Brecknock Township.
One individual was shot, but is expected to survive, Adams told 69 News.
"The officer was responding to a call for assistance out here at a residence in this neighborhood," Adams said. "At this point everybody has been very cooperative and we expect to have some answers in the very near future."
Adams said the officer was not injured.
No further details are being released by authorities at this time.
