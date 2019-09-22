Berks DA: Reading altercation ends in 'senseless' deadly stabbing

One man is dead, and another behind bars, after an argument turned violent.
"I think this incident was fueled by the fact that both individuals were intoxicated, got involved in a dispute," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.
Police said Richard Poulson admitted to fatally stabbing Hassan Johnson III, in the area of South 3rd and Chestnut Street in Reading.
Witnesses at the scene said Johnson came to Poulson's home on the 200 block of South 3rd Street, looking for a woman. He allegedly spoke to that woman outside the building for several minutes, before Poulson came home.
At that point, the two men got into a fight. Witnesses told police that Poulson went back inside, grabbed a kitchen knife, and followed Johnson down the street, uttering the words "shouldn't have put his hands on my baby mama," according to court documents.
"This was just a senseless act of violence," Adams said.
Officials responded to the scene shortly after midnight on Saturday. They found Hassan, dead, with a stab wound to his neck, and several wounds to the stomach. They also found Poulson, with his right hand, bleeding from his own knife. Poulson was sent to the hospital, quickly discharged, and then taken into custody. He is now being held at the Berks County Jail.
"Reading Police found witnesses immediately interviewed those individuals, [we're] in the process of building a very strong case," Adams said.
69 News spoke with several of Poulson's neighbors. Many said that while they are disturbed by the night's events, but not entirely surprised. "It's Reading, but we hope it's gonna get better, that's all we can hope for." Reading resident Barry Gibson said. "It affects everybody, crime affects everybody in this city."
Officials said there was already a pending aggravated assault charge against Poulson. He now faces multiple new charges including first degree murder, third degree murder, and aggravated assault. "This is not how we need to handle disputes between individuals," Adams said. 'A life is lost, and another life is ruined."