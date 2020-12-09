Jose M. Sosa

Jose M. Sosa

READING, Pa. - A Reading man has been arrested in a case of sexual assault involving a young boy.

Jose M. Sosa surrendered Wednesday afternoon to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office. He was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Sosa, 75, sexually assaulted the boy inside a home in Reading, according to the detectives, who began their investigation in October, after a complaint was filed with the Reading police.

Bail for Sosa has not yet been set.

