READING, Pa. — A Reading man was justified in fatally shooting his 38-year-old son during a confrontation involving the two men, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Friday.

The shooting happened last Saturday morning inside the father's home in the 600 block of North Front Street.

Alexis Martinez, who was visiting the home, had been drinking and threatening his father with a large knife and another weapon, according to Adams. He said Martinez also threw a glass beer bottle at his father.

The father asked his grandson to call 911. He then retrieved his firearm and shot his son in self defense, Adams said.

Martinez died a the scene. Adams said he had a history of assaultive behavior and mental health issues.

The father and the grandson stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators, Adams said.