READING, Pa. - Reading police officers used reasonable force in their shooting of an armed person in the city last week, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Wednesday.
Lakim Jahaad Miller-Nock was pointing a gun at the officers and refusing their demands to drop the weapon when a trio of officers fired 16 shots, striking the suspect multiple times, authorities said.
The shooting happened in the area of South Eighth and Franklin streets on the morning of Sept. 13, moments after the officers responded for a reported altercation involving multiple people, including the suspect, inside an apartment.
Adams said the altercation ended with the suspect forcibly taking a gun from one of the other people and leaving the apartment, with surveillance video showing her waving what appears to be the weapon in the air as she walked out the door.
From there, the suspect proceeded to walk to the first block of South Eighth Street, where surveillance cameras captured video of her pistol-whipping a man with the gun before pointing it at him, Adams said.
Around the same time, Adams said a call to 911 was made, reporting "shots fired" in the area, with the caller saying that the suspect threatened to kill her.
RPD officers arrived on the scene moments later and encountered the suspect pointing the gun in their direction as she ran up the sidewalk in the 800 block of Franklin Street, Adams said.
The officers' body cameras recorded video and audio of them ordering the suspect to drop the weapon before they opened fire, according to Adams, who said that once they realized she had been wounded, they ceased fire and moved toward her for the arrest.
"The officers encountered the suspect lying between two parked vehicles and found a handgun on the sidewalk within close proximity to the suspect," Adams said.
A subsequent investigation revealed the gun to be a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with five cartridges in the cylinder, but the revolver had a safety mechanism engaged that could only be released with a separate key, and therefore it could not be fired, Adams said.
"This gun was pointed at them," Adams said. "There was absolutely no way possible that those officers or anyone else involved in this, including the victims that we have interviewed, that they knew that this gun could not be fired."
Miller-Nock, a transgender woman who prefers to be known as Roxanne Moore, was last reported to be hospitalized in critical but stable condition. She was conscious and talking with the officers until paramedics arrived, Adams said.
The district attorney said his office plans to file criminal charges, including aggravated assault and robbery, once she's released from the hospital.
In the meantime, the three officers who fired their weapons remain on administrative leave, as is department policy, according to police Chief Richard Tornielli.
"The new police reform act in Pennsylvania mandates that they undergo psychological evaluation anytime lethal force is used, whether the suspect is injured or killed," the chief said, "so they'll go through that process as outlined in the new law and return to work once they're cleared."