READING, Pa. - An officer-involved shooting that took the life of a quadruple homicide suspect in March has been ruled justified.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams issued the findings of his investigation Tuesday into the use of deadly force against Vaughn Perkins.

Adams said the investigation found police officers discharged their weapons lawfully and acted in self-defense and defense of one another. They will not face any criminal charges in connection to the incident.

The fatal encounter happened March 30 in the 900 block of Spring Street, Wyomissing Borough.

Perkins, considered armed and dangerous, was suspected of killing two people in Philadelphia and was also a suspect in a Camden, Nj. double homicide. Authorities say he was traced by pings on his cell phone. Those pings were distributed to PSP Troopers which eventually led them to Berks County.

Perkins was considered armed and dangerous with prior assaults involving a weapon.

At approximately 8:48 p.m., Perkins’ Lexus license plate was captured on the Wyomissing Police Department’s license plate readers and patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Perkins failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued.

Investigators say Perkins drove his vehicle recklessly through the backyards of a residential area to escape apprehension. The vehicle struck numerous objects and was rendered inoperable.

Authorities say Perkins failed to comply to the commands to surrender and raised a long rifle, pointing it at officers. Two patrol officers and two PSP Troopers discharged their firearms, striking Perkins multiple times.

DA John Adams' investigation concluded that officers/troopers were reasonable in their belief that they and others were in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury due to Perkins’ actions of refusing to comply with all police commands and by pointing a long rifle at them.

Adams also said it is reasonable to believe that Perkins had the intent and means to inflict death or serious bodily injury to the officers/troopers, and the use of deadly force under these circumstances was reasonable and therefore privileged under Pennsylvania Law.

“Vaughn T. Perkins was on a violent crime spree. He was armed and dangerous and despite that fact, officers attempted to apprehend him peacefully," said Adams. "He failed to comply with their verbal commands, threatening the officers and causing them to use deadly force. While it is unfortunate that a life was lost, officers involved displayed courage for the protection of the public and each other.”