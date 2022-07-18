READING, Pa. - "We have seen catalytic converters stolen from vehicles across the county," says Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Most recently, Reading police wound up in an officer-involved shooting after a chase that started when police discovered suspects stealing catalytic converters in the city.
"We know that that vehicle, which the perpetrators were utilizing while they were stealing catalytic converters, a search warrant that was executed on that vehicle, they found seven or eight catalytic converters in the trunk of that car," says Adams.
The DA says this is a much bigger problem than people realize, and the thieves are not only hitting car lots but now they are starting to target cars parked on the street.
"This is kind of a specialized theft ring," says Adams.
Adams says the thieves steal the catalytic converters because of the precious metals in them. They in turn have to have a buyer for them. They can fetch anywhere from $25 to $1,400 depending on a number of factors.
According to the state's Scrap Metal Theft Prevention Act, dealers shouldn't be buying catalytic converters, and if they do, there needs to be a documentable paper trail including identification of the seller.
"We're pretty certain that the individuals that are involved in the stealing of catalytic converters, they're selling them in Philadelphia or New York, where we're not certain what type of enforcement is taking place," says Adams.
He says his office has a number of these types of investigations they're working on and when they find out who is buying the converters, they will prosecute to the full extent of the law.