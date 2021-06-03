WERNERSVILLE, Pa. – "Shocking" is how neighbors in Wernersville Borough described the scene Thursday as police and the coroner conducted a death investigation at a home in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.
One nearby neighbor who did not want to provide her name said she couldn't believe the scene she witnessed over the course of Wednesday night and Thursday.
"Last night, the police were there … there were half a dozen cars," she said. "They were right at this corner and they started using drones going over the house. They circled the house with the drone. They brought it down and over the front door."
Berks County District Attorney John Adams also was at the investigation site. "We have been working on this matter for the last 24 hours," he said, "but we finally got some more information this morning and that's with the discovery that an incident did take place here."
As investigators combed the scene on a dreary afternoon Thursday, a timeline of the events in the death investigation is still being pieced together.
"We have not determined when this incident actually happened but what we want everyone to make certain is that there is no danger to the public whatsoever," Adams said.
When asked about the reasoning behind Wednesday's police presence, Adams says all involved did their job.
"The police took all the appropriate steps yesterday and today when they were notified that there may be something happening at this residence," he said.
Leon Grim, South Heidelberg Township's police chief, said a conference is planned for Friday with more information expected to be released.