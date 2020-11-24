SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A Reading woman is accused of stealing more than $1 million from a Berks County fire department.
Vycky Macri, 50, was taken into custody Tuesday on theft charges and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Berks County district attorney's office.
Macri has been affiliated with the Shillington Fire Company Social Quarters since 2008, serving as the bar manager and secretary during that time, as well as a trustee for more than six years, officials said.
"The defendant, during her 12-year tenure, held various positions, was entrusted to handle the monies and finances, but betrayed that trust," said John Adams, Berks County district attorney.
After receiving a complaint in February of financial irregularities, county detectives reviewed financial records and statements for the social quarters from 2015-2020.
Investigators found the social quarters deposited $311,381 over that time, while reporting $293,839 in bar sales.
The social quarters should have reported more than $1 million in total income, including from small games of chance, officials said.
Investigators determined the fire company suffered a financial loss of $1,088,359.
The investigation also found the social quarters had been operating without a valid liquor license for more than a year.
“This is just another example of monies being stolen from a non-profit organization. Unfortunately, it has occurred too often," Adams said, in the news release. "Every non-profit must have oversight from their respective boards to prevent theft and fraud from occurring. The board of this non-profit appeared to be asleep at the wheel."