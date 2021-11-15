RICHMOND TWP., Pa. — Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Fleetwood police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash.
The victim's car began following the car that hit it, which is described as a gray or silver Toyota Corolla, according to Adams.
Investigators said the car that was hit caught up with the other car in the area of West Pine and South Richmond streets in Fleetwood.
"The occupants of the other vehicle, the striking vehicle," Adams said, "were outside the car looking at the damage that they had to their vehicle."
Adams said people who were in the vehicle that was hit tried to get information from the striking car.
"There was a minor confrontation," Adams added, "and what happened was that the individuals from the striking vehicle took out at least one handgun that was observed and 10-12 shots were fired."
Adams said the victim's vehicle was shot multiple times, but nobody was hurt. He said the striking vehicle fled by the time the police arrived.
According to the DA, that car was found Monday morning on Robeson Street in Reading and is now in the possession of law enforcement.
"This type of violence is unprecedented in the borough of Fleetwood," Adams said. "This is not the type of violence that should be occurring in any of our neighborhoods."
Investigators said they believe the shooters were men. They did not say exactly how many people they are looking for.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the police, the Berks County district attorney's office or Crime Alert Berks County.