READING, Pa. – Berks County District Attorney John Adams says it has been a long and ongoing investigation, but investigators suspected the man they arrested last week was involved in the disappearance of missing Reading cab driver Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu.
"The defendant, Johnny Palagauchi, was the last fare that the cab driver had picked up," Adams said.
Investigators from the Reading Police Department, the Berks County District Attorney's Office, and state police have spent close to nine months trying to solve the case of De La Rosa-Abreu, who went missing on Aug. 8, 2021.
"The Reading Police Department, along with my office, have executed numerous search warrants to obtain a lot of information through cell tower locations, pinging of phones, and all types of data that we obtained from cell carriers," Adams said.
The victim's car, which he used as a taxi, was located with blood on it in Middle Creek wildlife area in Lancaster County in November.
Adams says Palaguachi spoke with police before, has been a suspect since early in the investigation and has made incriminating statements, but they didn't have sufficient evidence to charge him until he contacted Reading police Friday and told them that he killed someone.
Now, he's behind bars facing a list of charges, including criminal homicide, without bail.
"He's admitted to stabbing the cab driver," says Adams.
Adams says a motive isn't clear. In court documents, Palagauchi told police he was in the cab when the victim "angered him," so he stabbed him multiple times in the neck with a pen before burying.
Just days ago, Palagauchi told police he'd lead them to the body, which he did. Investigators discovered human remains in an area of North Heidelberg Township near Blue Marsh.
"We've located a number of bones which we've determined are human bones and we have located a skull," Adams said.
Investigators are waiting for a positive ID via either DNA or dental records, but Adams says they have no doubt about the results.
"I hope through further investigation we may learn more about the potential motive here," he said. "What we have done [is] we've taken a violent person off the street and we've solved the disappearance of this innocent cab driver."