READING, Pa. - For nearly two decades, the Children's Alliance Center has been an important resource in Berks County that's assisted children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse.
Since its start in 2004, funding has come from the Opportunity House. Starting in the new year, however, the responsibility shifts to the office of District Attorney John Adams.
"My office has taken over the responsibility of being in charge of the Children's Alliance Center," Adams said.
Meg McCallum, supervising district attorney, is in charge of handling child abuse and domestic violence cases. She said the public shouldn't notice any changes when it comes to how children are interviewed and taken care of after an allegation is made.
"The Children's Alliance Center is going to, the expectation is it's going to be run sort of like an independent entity, so that the interviews that are done there can upstand any sort of scrutiny in court, so that no one can say law enforcement, [Berks County] Children and Youth [Services], or any agency is affecting the outcome of the interview," McCallum said.
The office said Berks' child abuse numbers are consistent with the national trends, however, Adams said the pandemic has caused a drop in the number of child abuse reports.
"The fact of the matter is children are not seeing mandated reporters as often as they normally would," Adams said.
So, while Adams said he anticipates an influx of new reports once children are in front of school staff and coaches for longer periods of time in 2021, his office is asking neighbors to look out for warning signs.
"Deviation from a normal pattern is something I think a neighbor can take notice of or if the child just doesn't seem like they're acting like their normal selves," McCallum said.