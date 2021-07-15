Wyomissing man dies after being shot during home invasion

 

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Berks County district attorney has planned a news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss a 2019 home invasion homicide in Wyomissing.

Na'il Salamov was fatally shot while trying to stop two men from breaking into his home, authorities said. He was able to call 911 before he died early the next morning. Investigators had said at the time they believed the house was targeted. No arrests have been made.DA John Adams and the Wyomissing police chief will update the community on the progress of the investigation into the deadly home invasion on May 6, 2019 on Birchwood Road.

