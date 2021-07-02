READING, Pa. – Berks County District Attorney John Adams is reminding parents and guardians of young children to be proactive in protecting them from online sexual predators.
His words of caution come as investigators say 23-year-old Dennis Heckrote posed as a 10-year-old boy on the social media platforms TikTok and Discord to send pornographic content to a 10-year-old girl.
"The pictures, the conversations were completely inappropriate and quite frankly, they were illicit," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Adams said the sexually explicit correspondence started when the girl was eight years old and continued until she was 10. The girl's father found the messages and contacted the district attorney's office in May, he said.
He added that as his team works to protect kids in the community, parents are truly the front line of defense.
"If you bought a phone for your child, you need to be responsible for what's on that phone and what that phone's being utilized for," Adams advised.
He is urging parents to go through their children's phones and tablets, and read conversations on apps, not just text messages. He recommends keeping an eye on what kids are both receiving and sending.
"Do surprise checks and monitor your children's phones," he suggested.
As for Heckrote, he's been arrested for the second time now. In January, authorities arrested him on charges that he shared child pornography on Snapchat. He was recently committed to Berks County Prison under $200,000 straight bail.