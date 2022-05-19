READING, Pa. - The district attorney's office began investigating the sale of illegal THC products in Berks County after both DA John Adams and Senator Judy Schwank received a number of complaints about the products.
"These items are dangerous especially for our children," says Adams. "Vape and smoke shops, and some of our mini markets were selling illegal substances in Berks County, which are causing the users to become sick or intoxicated."
Adams says over the past three days, his detectives went to 14 stores. The stores they stopped at were ones they received complaints or tips about and detectives confiscated the illegal substances, including Delta-8 and Delta-10, which are schedule-1 controlled substances.
"We seized a total of approximately 1,700 units with an estimated value of approximately $85,000," says Adams.
Investigators say so far, no arrests have been made and all the stores were cooperative and turned over the products.
The FDA is also issuing warning letters to companies illegally selling CBD and Delta-8 THC products, saying there are no FDA-approved drugs containing Delta-8 THC and that the growing popularity of these types of products is concerning.
"Young people with bodies and minds that are developing can be affected with most of these products," says Jacqueline Sneed of COCA. "Introducing substances into the brains of early age children can lead to problem behaviors and lead to addiction."
Adams says this is a warning. "If they continue to sell these products, they may be arrested."