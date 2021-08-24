READING, Pa. — The paramour of a Berks County man was justified in using deadly force against him during an altercation inside their home late last year, District Attorney John Adams announced Tuesday.
Adams said the woman was acting in self-defense when she stabbed Terance Myers Sr. in the chest inside the home they shared on Hillside Road in Exeter Township on Dec. 14, 2020.
Myers, 35, died at the scene.
During the investigation, Adams said detectives learned that an argument between Myers and the woman in their second-floor bedroom evolved into a physical altercation that involved Myers arming himself with a knife and a bat.
The woman, Adams said, managed to take the knife from Myers and run into a walk-in closet for protection, but Myers opened the closet door and lunged at her with another knife.
The woman was holding her knife in a defensive position when Myers was stabbed, Adams said, adding that the woman then administered first aid and CPR before first responders arrived.
"While it is unfortunate that a life was lost, the action taken by the paramour involved was to protect herself," Adams said in a news release announcing his findings.
A toxicology test on Myers revealed that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .384%, according to Adams, who noted that that is more than four times the legal limit for driving a vehicle in Pennsylvania. He said Myers also had traces of THC in his system.