ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — It is only a test.

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services put the public on notice Monday about a special training exercise that is scheduled to take place this weekend.

The Luminant Ontelaunee Power Plant at 5115 Pottsville Pike (Route 61) in Ontelaunee Township will play host to the Berks County Special Operations Group, Team HazMat, and first responders on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m.

The exercise, officials said, will test the responders' ability to address the emergency conditions surrounding a simulated release of hazardous materials.

People in the area may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles during the exercise, but no actual materials will be released, officials said.

The power plant has the capacity to generate 600 megawatts of electricity for the PJM Interconnection, according to Luminant's website. PJM coordinates the movement of electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia.